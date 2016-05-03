BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
MADRID May 3 Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa said on Monday it plans to carry out adjustments as part of its restructuring programme which could affect up to 10 percent of its workforce in Spain.
The company, which is in debt talks with its creditors to avoid becoming the country's biggest ever bankruptcy, has around 5,000 workers in Spain and some 17,000 worldwide. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.