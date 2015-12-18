MADRID Dec 18 Spain's High Court said on Friday it will investigate claims against the former Chairman and the former CEO of engineering and energy firm Abengoa filed by investors hit by the company's financial troubles.

The High Court in Madrid has asked the former Chairman, Felipe Benjumea, to post a bond of 11.5 million euros ($12.5 million) to cover potential liabilities within 24 hours, the court said in a ruling.

The ruling also said it has asked the Spanish stock market regulator for information on trading in Abengoa shares by the investment fund Blackrock since Aug. 1. ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)