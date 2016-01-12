MADRID Jan 12 Spain's High Court on Tuesday
increased the pressure on two former managers of troubled
engineering and energy firm Abengoa, giving them 24
hours to deposit millions of euros in bonds as it investigates
mismanagement allegations.
The court is looking into compensation payments handed out
to two ex-bosses at Abengoa, which is racing to reach a deal
with its creditors to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever
bankruptcy.
In December the High Court demanded a bond of 11.5 million
euros ($12.5 million) from former Chairman Felipe Benjumea and
4.5 million euros from ex-Chief Executive Manuel Sanchez to
cover potential liabilities, after a complaint by some Abengoa
bondholders over the firm's severance payouts.
On Tuesday the High Court said in a written ruling that
insurance contracts presented by the former managers to cover
the funds would not adequately cover all eventualities, adding
that the two would have to provide the cash themselves.
The court is investigating whether there are grounds to
charge Benjumea and Sanchez with mismanagement, and it is also
looking into insider trading accusations against Sanchez.
Magistrates had previously said they could freeze Benjumea
and Sanchez's assets if the bonds were not posted.
Reuters could not immediately reach Benjumea or Sanchez for
comment.
Abengoa, which received extra funds from banks last month to
keep operations ticking over, is hoping to reach a deal with its
creditors before a March 28 deadline, after which it would have
to file for insolvency.
($1 = 0.9212 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Angus Berwick and Keith
Weir)