LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - Abengoa has appointed Lazard to help
advise on options in its hunt for fresh investors, according to
sources with knowledge of the matter.
The Spanish renewable energy producer is attempting to raise
650m via a rights issue, which seems ambitious considering its
market capitalisation is just 876m.
IFR reported on August 25 that Credit Agricole, HSBC and
Santander had agreed to standby underwrite the issue, with Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup also considering whether
to be involved.
However, a local media report on Thursday said the latter
two banks as well as Societe Generale had decided against
participating.
Instead, it appears that Lazard, which also has debt
restructuring expertise, has been brought in to provide advice.
BAML and Citigroup are still in contact with Abengoa, but
sources say they are reluctant to commit until the company
provides further reassurance on additional funding plans. The
company has also undertaken to sell assets, which could include
part of US-listed Abengoa Yield, to raise 500m of additional
funds.
Restructuring advisers have been approaching Abengoa's board
offering to assist the company in its plans, according to one
Madrid-based banker. The company has 5.7bn of debt in total.
Bonds from the troubled Spanish company went into freefall
on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Lazard had been
retained.
At the moment, Lazard's mandate is to help raise finance but
market participants are clearly considering the possibility that
the advisory firm had been hired for its debt restructuring
expertise. Lazard declined to comment.
"Abengoa have called up every bank about underwriting - you
don't need Lazard to advise on a rights issue. You can infer
from their involvement that this is a statement on the state of
the underwriting process and the unwillingness of banks to be
involved," said one ECM banker.
A restructuring specialist supported that view, saying:
"These guys have had relationships with investment bankers for
over 20 years. You can only believe that they hired Lazard for a
debt restructuring."
The company's 375m 7% 2020 senior note issue plummeted from
a cash price of 50 to just 38 on the back of the news, according
to Tradeweb prices.
That note was only issued in April - at 97.954. Its price
collapse reflects fears that the company will still need to
restructure its debts next year, even if any capital raising is
completed.
SELL-OFF
The sell-off in Abengoa's bonds is even more marked in its
short-dated debt. The company's 500m 8.5% March 2016 issue was
quoted at a cash price of just 55 on Friday afternoon in a run
from a distressed trader. The bonds were bid as high as 89
earlier in the week, according to Tradeweb.
Abengoa has a complex capital structure. Its main
shareholder, Inversion Corporativa, whose principal investor is
the company's founding Benjumea family, effectively controls the
group via a series of A shares with greater voting rights than
the more widely held B shares, in which it has only a 26% stake.
Restructuring advisers are also understood to have
approached bondholders and bank creditors but little progress
has yet been made, as these creditors are waiting for distressed
investors to make moves to start buying the debt before forming
into committees and appointing advisers.
That is unlikely to happen until the capital increase
negotiations are finished, said the restructuring specialist.
"Even if they raise 650m, so what? With such a big balance
sheet I doubt it will be enough to provide confidence," said the
banker.
Abengoa's B shares, which have halved so far this year, fell
by a fifth over the week to close at 0.903. The A shares fell
7.3% during the week to close at 1.567.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink and Sadrine Bradley. Additional
reporting by Robert Venes and Robert Smith. Editing by Matthew
Davies.)