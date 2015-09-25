LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - Abengoa intends to refinance a 200m
project finance loan from a US hedge fund, but may have trouble
doing so given the market's continued wariness of the Spanish
energy firm's debt.
Multiple sources told IFR the loan came from Elliott
Management, the US fund involved in a long-running battle with
Argentina over its sovereign debt default.
Abengoa decided to call the loan ahead of its July agreement
to sell the underlying assets, as part of a disposal programme
to bolster its balance sheet. Sources indicate that the loan is
yet to be repaid. Abengoa declined to comment.
The episode sheds light on Abengoa's funding needs in the
lead up to its 650m equity capital raise, in which its main
shareholder will concede control.
It highlights the difficulties the company could still face
in refinancing billions of euros of project finance bridge
loans. Abengoa classes many of these loans as "non recourse debt
in process", excluding them from its corporate debt figures even
though they usually benefit from a corporate guarantee.
Abengoa's decision to reclassify a corporate bond as
non-recourse last year spooked the bond market, triggering more
scrutiny of its accounting practices and debt levels.
The company had 2.2bn of non-recourse debt in process as of
June 2015.
PROJECT BOND PLANS
The 200m loan, which the company described to investors as
an "equity unlock", was raised against its Solaben 1 and 6
Spanish solar projects in October 2013.
Project Finance International, a Thomson Reuters
publication, reported in July that Abengoa appointed banks to
raise an up to 285m project bond to refinance the bridge loan,
but the deal has not got off the ground due to the uncertainty
over the company's finances.
Several investors said the project bond would be a difficult
sell given the company's corporate bonds are trading at deeply
distressed levels, despite the project's investment grade
status.
Abengoa intends to sell Solaben 1 and 6 to US-listed yieldco
Abengoa Yield, announcing in July that it expects total cash
proceeds of around 277m.
If the refinancing continues to stall, it could limit the
benefits from the planned sale of the two solar projects, as
Abengoa has said new debt will unlock up to 90m of extra cash.
The Spanish energy company owns a 49% stake in Abengoa
Yield, to which it sells operational projects in order to raise
money and deconsolidate their debt.
Abengoa told investors on Thursday it aims to raise at least
1.2bn from asset disposals by the end of 2016
Aside from selling projects, Abengoa has said it could raise
the money by further selling down its stake in Abengoa Yield,
but investors have questioned whether that could lead to change
of control waivers being triggered.
One said these would be triggered if Abengoa's ownership
drops below 35%, meaning the yieldco could be forced to buy back
its project debt. Abengoa declined to comment on this.
Abengoa Yield's operating subsidiaries had US$4.9bn of net
project finance debt as of June 2015.
