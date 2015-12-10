LONDON Dec 10 Bondholders to Spanish
engineering and renewable energy company Abengoa
are willing to inject fresh capital if bank lenders
stump up the short-term rescue capital that the company needs, a
source close to the talks said.
Abengoa's bank and bond debt has pari passu ranking, three
sources said, which means that bondholders and banks have equal
repayment rights and could theoretically work together on a
joint rescue plan.
Abengoa, which has around 20.2bn of debt, including
corporate, project finance and working capital loans with
Spanish and international banks, is struggling to stave off
bankruptcy.
Lenders have formed a coordinating committee of lenders
which is being advised by KPMG.
Santander, which has around 700m of exposure to Abengoa,
according to one source, is leading the committee which includes
HSBC, Bankia, La Caixa and Credit Agricole and Banco Popular.
The bondholder committee is being advised by Houlihan Lokey, the
source close to the talks said.
Santander declined to comment.
Abengoa said that it needs 100m to pay salaries by mid
December and keep its business running. It needs up to 350m of
additional cash to stay afloat over the next four months --
which is the maximum time allowed to renegotiate debt under
Spanish law, Reuters reported.
Bondholders are willing to join lenders and agree a single
financial restructuring plan going forward if bank lenders give
the company the 100m that it needs to keep operating, the first
source said.
"Logic dictates it is easier for the banks to raise this
money, they can move quicker. As we sit pari passu with the
lenders, we are happy to take the same pain and pay our share
afterwards," the source said.
If the banks fail to provide this capital, bondholders will
have to decide whether to raise the money or let the company
file for insolvency, he said.
At a meeting on Thursday, banks said that they would
consider putting in the 100m if Abengoa cannot find alternative
funding in coming days.
If the banks provide the rescue financing, a restructuring
plan involving a debt for equity swap and a fresh capital
injection could be an option, the source said.
