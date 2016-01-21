* Abengoa needs 500 mln euros to survive until March -
source
* The firm has to find 90 mln euros by end-January - source
* A new viability plan is set to be approved next Monday
By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, Jan 21 Spain's Abengoa needs
90 million euros within 10 days and 500 million euros by March
28 to avoid going bust, a source familiar with the matter said,
a number that more than doubles initial calculations and raises
new doubts over its survival.
The engineering and renewable energy firm is currently busy
working on a viability plan that it hopes will convince creditor
banks and bondholders to provide this emergency liquidity, the
source also said.
Under the plan, due to be approved at a board meeting next
Monday, Abengoa would focus on its engineering and construction
business and sell non-core units, including its biomass energy
subsidiary, and projects with low profitability or which need a
lot of cash to develop, a second source directly involved in the
talks said.
The Seville-based company would also aim to reduce its debt
to around 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) from 9 billion euros
currently, the second source also said, adding that banks and
bondholders would have to accept a loss of about 70 percent on
their debt and swap the remainder for equity.
"Current shareholders would be almost fully diluted and
that's something the majority shareholder now clearly accepts,"
the source said on condition of anonymity.
A spokeswoman for Abengoa declined to comment.
Abengoa, which started out 70 years ago as a business to
design and make electricity meters and is now a renewable energy
giant operating in a dozen countries across four continents, is
still controlled by the founding Benjumea family who controls 57
percent of the capital.
Their reluctance to loosen their grip on the firm has been a
major obstacle in the past to finding investors to inject cash
in the debt-ridden firm, forcing it to enter into pre-insolvency
proceedings in November.
For that plan to work and for Abengoa to avoid bankruptcy
however the group urgently needs new liquidity.
Until now, it had said it needed between 60 million and 70
millions euros every month to keep going, or about 200 million
euros by March 28, the legal deadline to exit pre-insolvency or
seek full creditors' protection.
"They need 90 million euros immediately. Further out, they
need another 450 million to 500 million euros at the very least
to make it to the end of March," said the first source.
"On those 500 million euros, 150 million to 200 million
euros should come from asset sales and bondholders are ready to
put in another 150 million to 170 million euros, but that still
leaves a gap to plug. That will not be easy," the source added.
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)