MADRID Nov 27 Various bank creditors of Spain's Abengoa will meet KPMG on Monday, a source involved in the talks said on Friday.

The creditors plan to discuss the next steps to take in the restructuring the company's debt with the consultancy after they named KPMG their advisor in the process, two sources said.

KPMG declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)