MADRID Dec 2 Creditor banks of Abengoa
, in pre-insolvency talks to prevent the engineer
becoming Spain's largest ever bankruptcy, are considering
involving bondholders in debt restructuring negotiations, two
sources familiar with the situation said.
It is unusual for bondholders to sit alongside creditors in
negotiations connected to insolvency proceedings but in this
case there is a common interest to get the company afloat given
the massive size of potential losses, the sources said.
Spanish and international banks' total exposure to Abengoa
stands at around 20.2 billion euros ($21 billion), including
financing for projects, a source familiar with the matter said
at the end of September.
Aside from that, bondholders hold nearly 5 billion euros in
Abengoa debt.
($1 = 0.9451 euros)
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Additional reporting by Jose Elias
Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)