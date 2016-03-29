BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate to buy property assets for 2.7 bln yuan
April 17 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
MADRID, March 29 Shares in Spain's Abengoa rebounded on Tuesday a day after the indebted renewable energy firm said its creditors had backed a seven-month standstill agreement which should give it more time to restructure.
After a long auction period, Abengoa's Class B shares opened up as high as 56 percent, and at 0827GMT were up 34 percent at 0.338 euros per share.
The company's less liquid Class A shares were up 32.3 percent, after opening up over 40 percent. Spanish stock markets were closed on Monday.
Abengoa is still waiting on a Seville court to approve the standstill and also signal it will give the company more time to reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders.
The court said on Monday it was processing the filing, during which time Abengoa will be protected from creditor claims after a pre-insolvency period expired on March 28. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
April 17 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 241.0 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($624.73 million)