MADRID, March 3 Abengoa's majority shareholder is ready to have its stake diluted to around 5 percent in a bid to receive new emergency cash and facilitate a debt restructuring deal, four sources close to the talks between the firm and its creditors said.

The sources said creditor banks and bondholders had set two conditions prior to discussing a debt-for-equity swap, a potential haircut and the injection of new liquidity to save the energy firm from becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy.

The first one was the departure of Felipe Benjumea, who indirectly owns 51 percent of Abengoa, from the company his father founded 70 years ago. The second was a dilution of his stake to 5 percent.

"It will now be possible to move forward with the debt restructuring talks as such, negotiate the potential haircuts and the debt-for-equity swap," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Abengoa declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to reach Felipe Benjumea for comment. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)