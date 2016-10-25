MADRID Oct 25 Spanish renewable energy and
engineering firm Abengoa is on the right path to win
the necessary 75 percent approval from its creditors for its
restructuring plan to avoid insolvency, a source with knowledge
of the deal said on Tuesday.
The company is unlikely to be able confirm the acceptance
levels until much later on Tuesday, the deadline for creditors
to agree to the plan, the source said.
"According to the initial count of support, the company is
on the right path (to win 75 percent approval)" the source said.
Online newspaper el Confidencial said on Tuesday the
company had won more than the necessary 75 percent support for
the plan from its creditors.
Under Spanish law, the company needed that level of backing
from all its creditors to go ahead with the restructuring plan,
which it presented in August, to avoid becoming Spain's biggest
ever bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day;
Editing by Carlos Ruano)