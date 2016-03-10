PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MADRID, March 10 Debt-laden Abengoa said on Thursday it had agreed a draft rescue plan with creditors, who would loan up to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) to the troubled engineer over a period of five years with a right to 55 percent of the company.
Under the draft agreement, Abengoa would swap around 70 percent of its existing debt for equity, giving the right to 35 percent of the newly-financed company. Existing shareholders would dilute their shareholding to 5 percent of the restructured company under the proposal, Abengoa said. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
CHICAGO, April 12 Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, has established a separate bioscience unit to expand its role in supplying pig parts for medical uses, with the ultimate goal of selling pig organs for transplantation into humans.