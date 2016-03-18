MADRID, March 18 Spanish energy and engineering
firm Abengoa SA said late on Thursday it will ask its
creditors for seven months' breathing space through a debt
standstill to execute a restructuring plan if it manages to
avoid bankruptcy.
Standstills are commonly used in restructurings to give
companies time to manoeuvre without pressure from lenders who
might want to ask for pre-payments.
Seville-based Abengoa, struggling to cope with a 9.4 billion
euros ($10.62 billion) corporate debt pile, entered
pre-insolvency talks with creditors last November after a
potential investor backed away, affording it some protection
from creditors. But the pre-insolvency period expires on March
28.
The company, which has some 24,000 employees worldwide, aims
to get the standstill in place by then, it said in a statement,
for which it needs the backing of creditors representing 60
percent of its financial debt.
Separately, it also needs a green light for a full range of
planned restructuring measures - including a debt-for-equity
swap and writedowns on its borrowings - from lenders that are
owed 75 percent of its debt by March 28. Without that, Abengoa
could still end up becoming Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.
Earlier this week, Abengoa said its restructuring package
had the support of banks and bondholders representing 40 percent
of its financial debt at the last count.
If the debt standstill is secured, it could yet try to seek
more time from a Seville court to reach the 75 percent creditor
acceptance threshold for the restructuring plan, leaving its
fate in the hands of the judge.
($1 = 0.8848 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Tomás Cobos; Editing by Sarah
White and Kenneth Maxwell)