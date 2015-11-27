(Adds government comments, share price)
MADRID Nov 27 The chief executive of Spanish
renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa
stepped down on Friday just two days after the indebted company
began insolvency proceedings.
Chairman Jose Dominguez Abascal now takes on an executive
role, while outgoing CEO Santiago Seage will continue to be a
managing director at U.S. unit Abengoa Yield.
Abengoa had been under scrutiny for months as investors
fretted over its stretched finances.
A potential partner backed out of a deal to inject more
capital this week, pushing the firm into a preliminary phase of
insolvency which under Spanish law gives it up to four months to
reach a deal with creditors.
Spanish and international banks' total exposure to Abengoa
stands at around 20.2 billion euros, including financing for
projects, a source said at the end of September.
The company built up a big debt burden as it took on a
number of capital intensive projects.
As well as banks and bondholders, Spain's government also
has exposure to Abengoa of about 415 million euros ($439
million) through various state financing bodies. It is keeping a
close watch on a group that employs around 7,000 people in the
country alone.
"We think that from a business perspective (Abengoa) is
viable, that efforts should be made so that this company ...
keeps going, and that the errors of the past, especially in
relation to its debt, are corrected," Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos told a news conference.
De Guindos said Spanish lenders only accounted for about 40
percent of Abengoa's bank debt, and that the company owed "a
significant" amount of money to suppliers too.
He added that it would be key to try to find an industrial
partner for Abengoa.
The company's share value more than halved on Wednesday when
it confirmed that Gonvarri, a steel group that is part of
privately-held industrial company Gestamp, had dropped plans to
buy a stake, and that it was starting insolvency proceedings.
Shares in Abengoa were rising sharply on Friday however,
despite downgrades by ratings agencies Standard and Poor's and
Moody's the night before. They were up nearly 22 percent at 1407
GMT, at 0.309 euros per share.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day and Keith Weir)