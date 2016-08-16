(Updates with details)

MADRID Aug 16 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa expects to win the support of 75 percent of its creditors for a restructuring plan by Sept. 30, it said on Tuesday.

Under Spanish law, the company needs that level of backing from all its creditors to go ahead with the restructuring plan, which it presented last week after talks with key creditors, to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy.

"We expect by the end of September the majority level (of 75 percent) will be reached," Jaime Cano, a lawyer for the company, told a conference call.

Seville-based Abengoa - an engineering business which borrowed heavily over the past 10 years to fund an aggressive expansion into clean energy - has been negotiating since November with lenders to cut its debt of over 9 billion euros. ($10 billion).

Abengoa must reach the 75 percent level of creditor support by the end of October under a court decision earlier this year.

"Abengoa strongly encourages financial creditors to support the agreement by adhering to the final restructuring agreement by end of August in order to achieve the required 75 percent support to proceed with the court approval, essential to enable the continuity of Abengoa's operations and to avoid liquidation," it said.

In the restructuring deal, Abengoa has offered creditors to convert 70 percent of outstanding debt into equity, and refinance the remaining debt over six years, in return for 40 percent ownership of the restructured company. The company's founding family would also relinquish another 50 percent in the company to new investors.

It said in Tuesday's presentation that it expects to return to positive free cash flow by the end of 2018.

"It is essential that sufficient financial creditor support is achieved to implement the agreement across its capital structure," it said.

The restructuring deal will provide the company with much-needed cash, after its finances were so stretched over recent months that it has failed to pay some wages on time.

Under the deal, it will get 1.17 billion euros in cash - including some already granted to tide it over in recent months - and a further 307 million euros in financial guarantees. (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Andres Gonzalez, editing by David Evans)