MADRID Oct 25 Spanish renewable energy and
engineering firm Abengoa said on Tuesday that its debt
restructuring plan had the support of over 75 percent of its
creditors, according to an preliminary tally, which should
enable it to avoid bankruptcy.
Abengoa had been racing to get its creditors on board for
its restructuring plan, under which new and old lenders will
take control of the firm, by the end of the week.
Without approval from three quarters of its financial
creditors, the indebted Seville-based company would have had to
file for Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.
Abengoa said in a statement to Spain's market regulator that
it would present the finalized restructuring to a court to be
signed off in the coming days.
"The company ... estimates, after a provisional recount,
that the restructuring contract has received the backing of well
over 75 percent of financial creditors," Abengoa said.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick, Editing by Sarah White)