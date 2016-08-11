MADRID Aug 10 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa said on Thursday it had reached a restructuring deal with its main creditors aimed at slashing its debt and avoiding bankruptcy.

The Seville-based company - which was tripped up by its large debt pile after borrowing heavily to fund its rapid expansion plans - has been negotiating with lenders since last November.

The company said the deal proposes to convert 70 percent of current credits into 40 percent of the capital of the restructured company. Abengoa will receive a cash injection of 1.17 billion euros.

Abengoa had been granted an extension by a court until the end of October to get 75 percent of its creditors to back its proposal to slash debt in return for fresh cash. It did not specify on Thursday how many creditors have so far agreed to the resctructuring plan. (Reporting by Axel Bugge, editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)