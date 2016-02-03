CHICAGO Feb 3 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy of
Nebraska LLC have asked a federal judge to put the U.S.
affiliate of troubled Spanish renewable energy group Abengoa
into bankruptcy because it owes them more $4 million
for grain.
The involuntary bankruptcy petition, a rare form of legal
action that seeks to impose court oversight on a company that is
not paying its debts, comes as demand for U.S. biofuels has
dropped in an environment of cheap crude oil.
The petition for a Chapter 7 liquidation against Abengoa
Bioenergy of Nebraska, which operates a bioethanol plant in that
state, was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Nebraska late
on Monday.
The company owes a total of $4.07 million to Gavilon Grain
LLC, the Farmers Cooperative Association and The Andersons, Inc,
for grain, court documents showed.
Abengoa and Abengoa Bioenergy did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The filing also coincides with a tough time for Abengoa,
which is expected to present its own viability plan to creditors
on Wednesday in a bid to avoid becoming Spain's biggest
bankruptcy.
The company foresees closing the U.S. headquarters of
Abengoa Bioenergy in St. Louis, unidentified sources told
Spanish news website Andaluciainformacion.
In recent months, creditors have used involuntary
bankruptcies to put several large energy companies into
bankruptcy.
Abengoa Bioenergy of Nebraska can seek to dismiss the
involuntary petition, or convert the case to a voluntary
bankruptcy, which allows the company to control the proceedings.
Abengoa runs part of its renewable energy business through
its Abengoa Bioenergy arm, which has dozens of subsidiaries
including Abengoa Bioenergy of Nebraska, according to Abengoa
Bioenergy's annual report.
