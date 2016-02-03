(Adds plans for bioenergy division)

By Tracy Rucinski

CHICAGO Feb 3 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy of Nebraska LLC asked a federal judge to put the U.S. affiliate of troubled Spanish renewable energy group Abengoa into bankruptcy because it owes them more than $4 million for grain.

The involuntary bankruptcy petition, a rare form of legal action that seeks to impose court oversight on a company that is not paying its debts, comes as demand for U.S. biofuels has dropped as crude oil prices have plunged.

The petition for a Chapter 7 liquidation of Abengoa Bioenergy of Nebraska, which operates a bioethanol plant in that Midwestern state, was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Nebraska late on Monday.

The company owes $4.07 million to Gavilon Grain LLC, the Farmers Cooperative Association and The Andersons Inc, for grain, court documents showed.

Abengoa declined to comment.

The filing coincides with a tough time for Abengoa, which is expected to present its own viability plan to creditors in a bid to avoid becoming Spain's biggest bankruptcy.

Known for its solar thermal plants, Abengoa has struggled with high debts for more than a year. Pre-insolvency proceedings were triggered in Spain in November when a key investor backed away from a plan to inject new cash.

The Seville-based company faces a full-blown insolvency process if it does not reach a restructuring plan with creditors before the end of March.

Among other assets up for sale, Abengoa is looking for a buyer for its biofuels division, Abengoa Bioenergy, where it is also trying to consolidate offices and streamline costs, a source familiar with the matter said.

Abengoa Bioenergy of Nebraska is part of Abengoa Bioenergy.

In recent months, creditors have used involuntary bankruptcies in the United States to put several large energy companies into bankruptcy.

The Nebraska operator can seek to dismiss the involuntary petition or convert the case to a voluntary bankruptcy, which allows the company to control the proceedings. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)