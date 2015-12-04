MADRID Dec 4 Spain's energy and engineering
group Abengoa, on the verge of becoming the biggest
Spanish bankruptcy ever, presented a new viability plan to
creditor banks on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Under the plan, the company would need 100 million euros
($109 million) financing in the short term and an additional 350
million euros in the first quarter of 2016, the source said,
adding that KPMG would certify the group's financial state in
the next few days.
A second source, who was briefed on a meeting between
Abengoa and its creditors that took place on Friday, said
Abengoa had been "constructive" although the source did not
confirm whether a new plan was put forward.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
