By Tom Hals and Tracy Rucinski
| WILMINGTON, Del./CHICAGO
WILMINGTON, Del./CHICAGO Dec 6 A leading U.S.
subsidiary of Abengoa SA heads to court on Tuesday to
seek approval for a bankruptcy exit plan that opponents argue
violates the law by prioritizing the Spanish parent and its
international backers ahead of U.S. creditors.
Abeinsa Holding Inc is one of dozens of global Abengoa
subsidiaries that filed for U.S. Chapter 11 and 15 bankruptcy
this year while their Seville-based renewable energy parent
thrashed out a debt restructuring deal in Spain to avoid its own
bankruptcy.
The U.S. subsidiaries, which range from small ethanol plants
to construction and engineering firms like Abeinsa, were
guarantors of $10 billion of debt held by the parent, creating
one of the most complex cross-border restructurings of the past
decade.
A Spanish court approved Abengoa's restructuring agreement
last month, giving a group of lenders including Spain's
Santander equity in exchange for debt. Now the company
needs a U.S. court to approve the plan and repayment terms for
creditors of the U.S. subsidiaries.
To win U.S. creditor support, Abengoa has proposed investing
over $30 million cash in exchange for retaining full control of
the U.S. units, allowing the Spanish company to maintain its
position in one of its most important markets.
Generally, U.S. bankruptcy law requires a shareholder to
relinquish its entire investment if creditors are not paid in
full. Abeinsa's creditors are expected to receive only pennies
on the dollar.
A long list of creditors including insurers, utilities,
contractors and government entities objected to the U.S.
reorganization plan last week, arguing that the terms favor
Abengoa and protect it from lawsuits.
An Abeinsa lawyer said at a hearing on Monday that the
company had resolved most of those complaints ahead of Tuesday's
hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to confirm the
plan.
Remaining holdout creditors as of Monday included Portland
General Electric Company and a group of insurers.
The U.S. reorganization has the backing of Abeinsa's
official committee of unsecured creditors, which can often sway
a judge to approve a plan.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)