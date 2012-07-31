MADRID, July 31 Spanish renewable energy and infrastructure company Abengoa on Tuesday reported a 21 percent rise in earnings in the first half of this year, in line with forecasts, boosted by its international exposure, particularly to Latin America.

Abengoa said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 563 million euros in the first six months of the year, up from 464 million euros.

Analysts had forecast EBITDA of 564 million euros. Net profit in the first half of the year rose to 110.4 million euros, up 8 percent from 102 million last year.

Abengoa said that international sales accounted for 72 percent of its consolidated sales and 49 percent of sales were made to the United States and Latin America.

The company said its net debt pile rose to 7.423 billion euros, from 5.952 billion by the end of June last year. (Reporting by Clare Kane and Amanda Cooper)