* Market cap slumps ahead of cash call
* Analysts say more capital needed
* Sources believe margin call triggered
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 20 (IFR) - Abengoa's share price has slumped to
new lows, heaping pressure on the troubled Spanish energy
outfit's proposed right issue and increasing concerns around
margin debt.
The company's B shares fell by nearly 50% to 1.044 in the
two days after Abengoa announced the shock 650m capital raise
on August 3, a move the company's CEO had ruled out just days
before.
The stock has continued to bleed value, closing at just
0.77 on Wednesday.
The company's market capitalisation is now just 760m,
making a 650m rights issue even harder to achieve, particularly
as Abengoa is yet to announce any underwriting commitments from
banks.
To make matters worse, some analysts and investors now say
that 650m is not enough to the plug the gap in Abengoa's
balance sheet.
"Even if the capital increase is underwritten and
successful, the scale of the cash injection doesn't solve the
over-leveraged capital structure or the inability of the company
to generate meaningful free cashflow aside from selling down the
portfolio of concession assets built up over several years,"
said BNP Paribas credit analysts in a note to clients.
The majority of Abengoa's bonds are now bid at less than
half of face value, according to Tradeweb prices, and a credit
investor said he had heard that some bank loans were being
offered at a cash price of just 40 on Thursday.
Abengoa has 5.7bn of corporate debt, and a hedge fund
investor said such debt discounts send a strong signal about the
scale of the problem Abengoa has to solve.
"650m is just a down-payment," he said.
Abengoa has denied recent press reports that it has been
advised to raise either the size of the rights issue or the
scale of planned asset sales.
MARGIN CALL
The slumping share price has also raised concerns around
margin debt at various Abengoa entities.
Abengoa took out a US$200m two-year margin loan on June 29,
posting a 14% stake in Abengoa Yield as collateral.
But the US-listed entity, which has bought a number of
Abengoa's operating assets, has been caught up in the sell-off,
with its shares slumping to a new low of US$21.19 on Wednesday.
This is 34% drop from the date the Abengoa signed the loan,
leading several investors to speculate that the drop has now
triggered a margin call.
An Abengoa spokesperson did not confirm or deny that the
company has posted additional collateral against the loan,
instead stating that "the US$200m represents a very small
percentage of Abengoa's debt and a small percentage of the
shares Abengoa owns".
Abengoa has a 49% stake in Abengoa Yield, although around 7%
of this is encumbered by an exchangeable bond.
FAMILY TIES
Concerns have also grown around debt at Abengoa's main
shareholder Inversion Corporativa, a holding company whose
owners include members of the families that founded Abengoa.
The holding company owns 26% of Abengoa's B shares,
according to Thomson Reuters data, but controls the company
through majority ownership of its Class A shares.
Inversion Corporativa raised margin debt to fund its
participation in Abengoa's 2013 capital raise, according to
documents seen by IFR.
Abengoa's spokesperson said this loan was repaid in 2014.
Abengoa's former CEO Manuel Sanchez Ortega also told IFR in
November that "they [Inversion Corporativa] don't have any
margin calls on the shares of Abengoa".
But Spanish newspaper El Economista reported earlier this
month that Inversion Corporativa has posted Abengoa shares as
collateral for other loans, citing unnamed sources.
The Abengoa spokesperson said the company has no information
regarding Inversion Corporativa's financing.
The Benjumea family are the largest investors in Inversion
Corporativa, through their investment vehicles Palmera Nueve and
Royblanca. Felipe Benjumea Llorente is Abengoa's executive
chairman and son of the company's founder.
Inversion Corporativa has said it will participate in the
capital raise, although it has not said to what extent.
Its ability to raise funds could be crucial. Fellow Spanish
concessions company OHL has secured an underwriting agreement
for a larger 1bn capital raise, but only if its majority owner
Grupo Villar Mir maintains more than a 50% stake.
Similarly, GVM is a holding company run by OHL's chairman,
Juan Miguel Villar Mir.
(Reporting by Robert Smith. Editing by Matthew Davies and
Julian Baker.)