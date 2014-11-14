(Adds details, context)
LONDON Nov 14 Shares in Spanish renewable
energy firm Abengoa plummeted 36.5 percent on Friday,
reaching an all-time low earlier, hurt by mounting worries over
the structure of its debt.
Abengoa, an engineering company that expanded massively into
renewables, has been struggling with a heavy debt burden since a
decade-long economic boom in Spain ended abruptly in 2008.
Earlier this year, it spun off and listed its U.S. and Latin
American power generation arm as Abengoa Yield, which
helped restore investor confidence.
But comments made on its latest results call triggered
renewed concerns about its debt. On Wednesday, the company said
that debt raised by another new subsidiary created to finance
the early stages of projects, Abengoa Greenfield, would not be
included in the corporate debt figures, even while Abengoa had
guaranteed it.
The stock has tumbled 66 percent over two days, wiping out
about 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in market capitalisation,
or two-thirds of the company's market value.
Abengoa could not immediately be reached to comment on the
share price fall on Friday.
Abengoa Chief Executive Manuel Sanchez Ortega told IFR on
Thursday that the company's accountants had signed off on the
accounting. "This is not a lack of transparency. We explained
everything openly," he said.
Several analysts put the stock under review, while others
cut their share price targets.
"While Abengoa continues to hold a valuable platform of
sustainable technology and infrastructure assets (in our view),
investor concerns over model complexity and cash-flow visibility
as the company concludes its strategic transformation will
likely keep shares volatile near term," Canaccord analysts said
in a note to clients.
The share fall comes just one week after Abengoa Yield had
to ditch plans to sell an unrated euro-denominated debut bond
after investor resistance and target instead the U.S. dollar
market.
Abengoa shares closed at 1.5 euros, after falling as low as
0.90 euros. Shares in a separate, less liquid listing
not included in Spain's blue-chip IBEX index fell 24.8 percent.
Shares in Abengoa Yield were down about 14.6 percent in New York
at 17:33 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.8041 euro)
(Reporting Lionel Laurent, Sonya Dowsett, Blaise Robinson and
Julien Toyer; editing by Jane Baird)