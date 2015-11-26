MADRID Nov 26 Santiago Seage, chairman of the
board of Abengoa Yield, the U.S. business of Spain's
Abengoa, has stepped down, according to a statement
to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Wednesday.
Abengoa started insolvency proceedings on Wednesday after a
potential investor said it would not inject fresh capital into
the energy firm.
Seage remains chief executive of Abengoa and a managing
director of Abengoa Yield, the company said in the statement.
Abengoa Yield named current lead independent director Daniel
Villalba as its new board chairman, it said.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day. Editing by
Jane Merriman)