MADRID Nov 26 Santiago Seage, chairman of the board of Abengoa Yield, the U.S. business of Spain's Abengoa, has stepped down, according to a statement to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Wednesday.

Abengoa started insolvency proceedings on Wednesday after a potential investor said it would not inject fresh capital into the energy firm.

Seage remains chief executive of Abengoa and a managing director of Abengoa Yield, the company said in the statement.

Abengoa Yield named current lead independent director Daniel Villalba as its new board chairman, it said.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day. Editing by Jane Merriman)