Dec 9 Struggling teen apparel retailer
Abercrombie & Fitch Co said it will extend Chief
Executive Mike Jeffries contract by a year, days after a
shareholder urged the company to replace him.
Abercrombie shares were down 2 percent at $34.15 in early
trade on Monday.
The company said the new agreement has a more simplified,
performance-based compensation structure that is designed to
align incentives closely with the success of the company.
Jeffries current contract expires in February.
Abercrombie said Leslee Herro will retire from her position
as executive vice president of merchandise planning and
inventory management in the spring of 2014.
The company also said it plans to hire brand presidents for
its Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands
to help with its succession planning.