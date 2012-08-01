(Adds analyst comments)
By Brad Dorfman and Juhi Arora
CHICAGO/BANGALORE Aug 1 Teen clothing retailer
Abercrombie & Fitch Co estimated quarterly profit at
about half what analysts expected after sales in stores open at
least a year fell 10 percent.
Abercrombie shares fell almost 15 percent to $29 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The company, which also said it planned to cut back on store
openings, estimated earnings of 15 cents to 18 cents a share for
the second quarter, ended July 28. Analysts on average forecast
32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Abercrombie's sales and profit estimate were in contrast to
those of rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc, which
raised its second-quarter earnings estimate above Wall Street
expectations on Wednesday, as a better product mix lured
shoppers to its stores.
American Eagle has been revamping its merchandise so it can
keep pace with the fast-changing fashion trends and keep up with
its young clientele. The company has also stayed focused on the
United States, while Abercrombie has been expanding overseas,
leaving it vulnerable to the slumping European economy.
"American Eagle is showing more fashion and they are showing
it more often. They are also showing Wall Street that they can
keep their inventories lower," Brian Sozzi, chief equities
analyst at NBG Productions, said.
The fall in sales at stores open at least a year is the
second consecutive drop at Abercrombie, which also said
inventory rose 20 percent from a year ago while margins fell.
Sales were weakest in June, the company said.
"Macroeconomic conditions remained very challenging during
the quarter, particularly in Europe but also increasingly in the
U.S.," Abercrombie Chief Executive Mike Jeffries said in a news
release.
The news from Abercrombie comes on the heals of
disappointing results from leather goods maker Coach Inc
and a weak outlook from jeans maker True Religion Apparel Inc
. All three target somewhat higher end consumers.
"We have Abercrombie, we have Coach, we have True Religion.
I'm seeing a pattern here," said Patricia Edwards, chief
investment officer at Trutina Financial.
Analysts also questioned whether Abercrombie's clothes were
appealing to customers that have seen rivals refresh their
assortments more quickly while offering less expensive clothes.
"They either don't have the right merchandise in the store
at the right time or they need to do something that makes them
more adaptive to current times," Morningstar Inc analyst Jaime
Katz said.
For the year, Abercrombie said it now expects earnings of
$2.50 to $2.75, with same-store sales down 10 percent in the
second half of the year.
Analysts on average forecast full-year earnings of $3.35 a
share.
Abercrombie said it will give a strategic update when it
reports quarterly earnings on Aug. 15. But it said it expects to
cut the number of Hollister chain store openings to 30 from a
planned 40 this year and reduce the number of international
store openings.
"I think they have too many stores in the U.S. and they need
to curtail what they're doing internationally. They've gone too
aggressively opening giant stores," Sozzi said.
While Abercrombie offered a disappointing estimate, American
Eagle said it expects adjusted earnings of 19 cents to 21 cents,
compared with prior view of 13 cents to 15 cents in last year.
Analysts on average expect the company to earn 15 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales rose 9 percent, the company said.
American Eagle shares rose 7 percent to $21.75 in
aftermarket trading.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Juhi Arora in
Bangalore; Additional reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore;
Editing by Andre Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)