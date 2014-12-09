Dec 9 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said Chief Executive Michael Jeffries would retire effective immediately, and its shares rose 6.8 percent in premarket trading.

The company said a team led by Arthur Martinez, who has been named executive chairman, would be responsible for managing day-to-day operations until a new CEO was appointed.

In January, the retailer stripped Jeffries of his chairman duties, bowing to investor pressure to reduce his control over the struggling company. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)