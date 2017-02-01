Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co said on Wednesday that Fran Horowitz, the company's merchandising head, has been promoted to chief executive at the teen apparel retailer.

Horowitz replaces Michael Jeffries, who stepped down in 2014 after over two decades at the helm.

Abercrombie said Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat has been given the additional responsibilities of chief operating officer. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)