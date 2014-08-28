Aug 28 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch
Co's quarterly sales fell 6 percent as customers cut
back on discretionary spending amid wage cuts and fewer jobs.
The company's shares were down 8 percent in premarket
trading on Thursday.
The company said net income rose to $12.9 million, or 17
cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, from $11.4
million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was $890.6 million. Same-store sales fell 7 percent
in the quarter, with U.S. same-store sales down 5 percent.
