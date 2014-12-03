* Cuts full-year adjusted profit forecast
* Third-qtr adjusted profit falls 25 pct
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct after hitting record low
(Adds analyst comments; updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Dec 3 Struggling teen apparel retailer
Abercrombie & Fitch Co said it expected its turnaround
efforts to bear fruit next year, but warned of a tough holiday
quarter as it discounts heavily.
The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent. The stock
fell 2 percent to a record low in early trading after
Abercrombie reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and cut
its full-year profit forecast.
Abercrombie has been trying to turn around its business by
cutting costs, launching trendier merchandise that appeals to
fashion-conscious teens and increasing its online presence.
After years of falling same-store sales, Abercrombie said in
August that it would shed its traditional logo-centric apparel,
which had once been much sought-after.
Analysts said on Wednesday that the company's efforts were
likely to pay off in 2015.
" ... we view Abercrombie as a turnaround story that remains
largely on track despite the third quarter setback," Suntrust
Robinson Humphrey analyst Pamela Quintiliano wrote in a note.
Abercrombie has been losing customers to "fast fashion"
chains such as Inditex's Zara, H&M and Forever
21, which offer newer styles at lower prices.
"We clearly have headwind in terms of logo ... (but) that
will mitigate as we move through 2015 and will absolutely affect
the (comparable sales) trend," Chief Executive Mike Jeffries
said on a conference call.
Abercrombie said comparable sales improved slightly in
November and during the Black Friday weekend.
" ... ANF presents an attractive investment opportunity for
the long term as the company makes meaningful headway on its
strategic re-positioning," Jefferies & Co analyst Randal Konik
wrote in a note.
Abercrombie said it expected a mid-to-high single-digit
percentage fall in its current-quarter comparable sales.
Comparable sales had fallen 8 percent in the holiday quarter of
2013.
The retailer cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year
ending February to $1.50-$1.65 per share from $2.15-$2.35.
Adjusted net income fell 25 percent to $30.4 million, or 42
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1.
Revenue declined 12 percent to $911 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 41 cents per
share and revenue of $916 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Abercrombie shares were up 5.1 percent at $29.26 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after hitting
an all-time low of $27.23 in early trading.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)