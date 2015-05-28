May 28 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly sales due to weak demand, a strong dollar, and higher discounts.

The company's net loss widened to $63.2 million, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $23.7 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $709.4 million from $822.4 million, while comparable sales fell 8 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)