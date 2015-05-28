* Comparable sales fall less than expected
* Q1 loss nearly triples, sales fall 14 pct
* Expects comp sales, margins to improve
* No turnaround "overnight", says FBR analyst
* Shares rise nearly 12 pct to $21.90
By Ramkumar Iyer
May 28 Abercrombie & Fitch Co said its
business was showing signs of recovery as sales of its
Hollister-branded clothes improved, suggesting that recent
efforts to revitalize the teen apparel retailer may be starting
to pay off.
The company's shares rose nearly 12 percent on Thursday
after it reported comparable sales fell less than expected in
the first quarter ended May 2, as revamped Hollister stores and
lower prices drove traffic.
Abercrombie, once popular for the preppy clothing it sold
under its namesake brand, has been struggling to revive flagging
sales as customers have tired of its logo-centric apparel.
Such apparel has been replaced by trendier clothing with new
styles in denim and floral prints over the past months.
The company has cut prices in some international markets for
its Hollister line, which offers South California-inspired
t-shirts, skirts, tops and hoodies.
Abercrombie has changed the music, lighting and how it
stacks clothes in several Hollister stores, moves that have
resulted in slightly higher sales, Executive Chairman Arthur
Martinez said on a post-earnings call.
The company said it expects comparable sales to improve
through the year and forecast full-year gross margins to be flat
with or slightly higher than a year earlier, helped by lower
costs.
Still, there's a long way to go.
For one, company-wide same-store sales still fell 8 percent
in the quarter, though less than the 8.7 percent analysts on
average had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
"There's really a lot of things they're working on right
now, but (a turnaround) is not going to really happen
overnight," FBR Capital Markets analyst Susan Anderson said.
"But I think we'll continue to see incremental improvement
throughout the year."
Comparable sales at Hollister fell 6 percent, less than the
8.9 percent decline analysts had expected.
Net sales declined 14 percent to $709.4 million and net loss
nearly tripled to $63.2 million, or 91 cents per share.
Abercrombie, which gets nearly 37 percent of its revenue
from international markets, said it expects a stronger dollar to
continue eating into revenue this year.
The dollar, which had risen 1.81 percent against a basket of
currencies from February to April, lowered Abercrombie's sales
by about 6 percent in the latest quarter.
The company's shares rose to a session high of $21.90. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock has nearly halved over the past 12
months.
