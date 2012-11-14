Nov 14 Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted
higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as the teen clothing
retailer got help from lower cotton prices and improved demand
in international markets.
For the third quarter ended Oct. 27, Abercrombie earned
$71.5 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $50.9 million,
or 57 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
Sales rose 9 percent to $1.17 billion, led by a 37 percent
rise in international markets.
The chain has lost shoppers to American Eagle Outfitters Inc
, Aeropostale Inc and Gap Inc in the last
year as it struggled to keep up in terms of fashionable
merchandise to its deal-seeking clientele.