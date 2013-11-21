Nov 21 Abercrombie & Fitch Co : * Abercrombie & Fitch reports third quarter results board of directors declares

quarterly dividend of $0.20 * Q3 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items * Q3 loss per share $0.20 * Sees FY adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50 * Q3 sales fell 12 percent to $1.03 billion * Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says total comparable sales for the third quarter, including

direct-to-consumer sales, decreased 14% * FY earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says results for the quarter included a tax benefit of $0.06 per share

related to certain discrete tax matters * Says projected low double digit decrease in comparable sales for the fourth

quarter * Says "results for the third quarter reflect weakness in top-line performance,

which we expect to continue in the fourth quarter" * Says continues to expect to close approximately 40-50 stores in the U.S.

during fiscal 2013 * Says estimates to incur pre-tax charges of about $90 million related to the

restructuring plans for the gilly hicks brand * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage