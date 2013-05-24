By Phil Wahba
May 24 Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Friday
reported a steeper-than-expected drop in first-quarter
comparable sales, blaming inventory shortages, and slashed its
profit forecast, sending the teen clothing retailer's shares
down 10 percent.
Sales at stores open at least a year, combined with online
sales, fell 15 percent. The decline was most pronounced at the
Hollister chain, the company's largest. But Abercrombie lost
business under all its banners, including its direct-to-consumer
operations, which include e-commerce.
On a conference call, Chief Executive Mike Jeffries said
delays in getting spring merchandise into stores accounted for
most of the sales decline.
To better compete with the "fast-fashion" chains like
Sweden's H&M that have found favor with teens and young adults,
Abercrombie is changing how it orders merchandise to allow for
quicker turnaround.
"It took a little bit longer than anticipated to flow in
some of our spring deliveries," Jeffries told analysts, adding
that the company had also been too cautious in how much it
ordered. He said the inventory issue had been largely resolved.
Abercrombie said it expects comparable sales to be slightly
down for the remainder of the year.
Overall sales in the first quarter, ended May 4, fell 9
percent to $838.8 million, well below analysts' average forecast
of $941.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Abercrombie rivals American Eagle Outfitters Inc and
Aeropostale Inc also reported poor results this week.
The end of a temporary cut in payroll taxes and a delay in
tax refunds in the United States have hurt sales at many
retailers. It was particularly painful for teen retail chains,
whose patrons often rely on allowances from parents.
Comparable sales, comprised of same-store sales and online
sales, fell 18 percent at Hollister and 13 percent at
Abercrombie's namesake chain. The company got some relief from a
jump in sales outside the United States.
The company said its first-quarter loss was $7.2 million, or
9 cents per share, 4 cents worse than analysts expected. Its
year-earlier loss was $21.3 million, or 25 cents per share.
Abercrombie lowered its profit forecast for the full year by
20 cents, to a range of $3.35 to $3.45 per share.
Shares of Abercrombie were trading at $48.93 at mid-morning.
Aeropostale, which late Thursday said its first-quarter
same-store sales fell 14 percent, was down 8.7 percent.