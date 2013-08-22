Aug 22 Abercrombie & Fitch Co said on
Thursday that quarterly comparable sales fell a
worse-than-expected 10 percent, which the company blamed on
fewer visits by shoppers to stores and customers' lack of
interest in its women's clothing.
Shares of the teen clothing retailer were down 15.4 percent
in premarket trading.
For the second quarter ended Aug. 3, the company said net
income fell to $11.4 million, or 14 cents per share, from $17.1
million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Abercrombie expects a profit of 40 cents to 45 cents a share
for the current quarter. The company said it would not give
projections beyond that, citing uncertainty around recent
traffic trends.