LONDON Feb 3 Aberdeen Asset Management's funds under management fell to 323.3 billion pounds ($485.7 billion) at the end of 2014 from 324.4 billion pounds three months earlier, the money manager said on Tuesday.

Though the asset manager saw gross inflows of 11.3 billion pounds during the December quarter, weaker investor demand in emerging markets led to outflows in December.

Aberdeen added that it was winning new business at good fee margins and integration of the Scottish Widows Investment Partnership business it bought in 2013 was on track and that the final cost savings was likely to be ahead of its initial expectations. ($1 = 0.6656 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)