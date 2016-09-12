PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 12 British's Financial Conduct Authority has asked Aberdeen Asset Management to increase the required minimum level of capital it holds for regulatory purposes, the asset manager said on Monday.
Aberdeen's total regulatory capital requirement will rise to about 475 million pounds ($630.75 million) from 435 million pounds previously, it said in a statement.
The board has therefore decided to reduce the self-imposed headroom between the regulatory minimum and its actual capital level, previously 100 million pounds, on an ongoing basis, it added. ($1 = 0.7531 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.