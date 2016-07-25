PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 25 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* CEO Martin Gilbert says seeing a lot of interest in property from institutional investors.
* Says not planning to make significant additional cost cuts. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets STOXX Europe 600 index ends month down 0.4 pct