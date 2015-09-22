LONDON, Sept 22 British-based fund firm Aberdeen
Asset Management has been granted a business licence to
operate in China, the British government announced on Tuesday
during an official visit to the country aimed at fostering trade
and investment links.
The licence was issued to a newly-created Aberdeen
subsidiary and will enable the firm to set up an office in China
under a pilot free-trade scheme, Britain's business department
said in a statement.
"The company will bring fund management expertise from the
UK to the second largest economy in the world. I am committed to
building relationships like this between our two nations,"
British business minister Sajid Javid said in the statement.
