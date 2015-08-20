CAIRO Aug 20 Aberdeen Asset Management has increased its stake in Egyptian food firm Juhayna to 5.08 percent from 4.38 percent, the Britain-based fund company said in a statement to the Cairo bourse on Thursday.

Juhayna is Egypt's largest producer of dairy products and juices. Its shares dropped over 7 percent this week after the company's chairman had his assets frozen by the government due to alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Pravin Char)