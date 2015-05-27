Schlumberger says bought stake in rig firm Borr Drilling
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.
LONDON May 27 British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. private equity and real asset-focused peer Flag Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.
Flag managed around $6.3 billion in assets across a range of small-to-mid-cap private equity, and real assets in the United States, as well as private equity in the Asia-Pacific region at end-December, Aberdeen said in a statement.
The deal will take Aberdeen's private equity unit to roughly $15 billion of assets under management and the broader alternatives platform to $21.3 billion, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.
TEL AVIV, March 28 Strauss Coffee has agreed to buy back a 25.1 percent stake in the company held by buyout firm TPG Capital Management for 257 million euros ($279 million), its parent company Strauss Group said on Tuesday.