UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero aims to raise around 1 bln euros via listing
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)
May 9 The combination of Standard Life Plc and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc will be called Standard Life Aberdeen plc when the two fund groups complete their merger, Standard Life said on Tuesday.
"The board will comprise the Chairman, four executive directors and eleven non-executive directors," Standard Life added in a statement.
Britain's Standard Life said in March it had reached an agreement to buy Aberdeen Asset Management in an 11 billion-pound ($14.2 billion) all-share deal. ($1 = 0.7733 pounds) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow