BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
LONDON Nov 28 Aberdeen Asset Management posted a year-on-year drop in full-year revenue and profit on Monday, hit by outflows across a range of products including its multi-asset and quantitative funds.
Revenue in the year to end-September fell 14 percent to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), while underlying pretax profit fell to 352.7 million pounds from 491.6 million in the year earlier period.
Net outflows were 32.8 billion pounds, which included 8 billion pounds from its multi asset and quantitative funds, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
