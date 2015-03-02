March 2 Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management Plc appointed William Shaw to its direct property team as head of segregated property mandates of Asia Pacific.

Shaw, who has 20 years of experience in Asia, recently was a consultant of real estate investments in Hong Kong, Aberdeen said.

He has previously worked at Cushman & Wakefield Inc, Everview Capital Partners, Composition Capital Partners BV and Lowe Enterprises Inc, Asia. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)