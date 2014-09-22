JAKARTA, Sept 22 British firm Aberdeen Asset
Management PLC's Asian arm has obtained regulatory
approval to buy 80 percent of Indonesia's PT NISP Asset
Management, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
Aberdeen Asset Management Asia obtained the go-ahead from
the Indonesian financial services authority on Monday and the
deal is expected to be closed by the end of this year, the
person said, declining to be identified because the information
is not public.
A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Asset Management Asia declined to
comment.
NISP Asset Management is currently majority-owned by PT NISP
Sekuritas, which is in turn controlled by Indonesia's Surjaudaja
family. It managed about 3.5 trillion rupiah ($292.6 million) as
of February.
Britain's Aberdeen Asset Management PLC managed $551.4
billion of assets globally as of June.
(1 US dollar = 11,960.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar and
Pravin Char)