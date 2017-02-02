LONDON Feb 2 Aberdeen Asset Management
said total assets under management fell to 302.7 billion pounds
($383.22 billion) in the three months to the end of December, as
demand from clients to withdraw cash more than offset market
gains.
Net outflows in the period totalled 10.5 billion pounds,
which was partly offset by 3.3 billion pounds in asset
appreciation, it said in a statement.
Aberdeen said the bulk of the outflows were from lower
margin products, and were largely anticipated.
While investor sentiment had been improving steadily during
the early part of the fourth quarter, demand stalled following
the U.S. presidential election result, it added.
Looking ahead, it said a further 2.4 billion pounds in
assets was scheduled to be withdrawn from lower-margin
portfolios during the current quarter.
($1 = 0.7899 pounds)
