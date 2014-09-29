* Assets under management 331.2 billion pounds at end-Aug.
* Market performance adds 7.9 bln stg
* Foreign exchange moves add 2.5 bln stg
* Pace of outflows slows to 1.7 bln stg
* Shares up 1.3 pct, third-top FTSE 100 gainer
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 29 Aberdeen Asset Management
was among the top blue-chip gainers on Monday after
posting a jump in managed assets, boosted by a stronger
investment performance and a slowdown in the pace of outflows.
After watching clients rush to the exit amid emerging market
volatility earlier in the year, the London-listed fund manager
said that sentiment had improved recently to help to lift assets
to 331.2 billion pounds ($537.4 billion) from 322.5 billion at
the end of June.
That figure was boosted by market performance that added 7.9
billion pounds in assets between June and August, while foreign
exchange effects added a further 2.5 billion pounds.
The pace of money leaving its funds, meanwhile, slowed to
1.7 billion pounds from the 8.8 billion pounds in the three
months to June 30, it said in trading update on Monday, ahead of
its results for the full-year to to Sept 30, which are due on
Dec. 1.
"Our equity capabilities are recovering, both in terms of
performance and flows following a tough 2013," Chief Executive
Martin Gilbert said in a statement, adding that the company
remains cautious on the outlook for markets because of
geopolitical problems.
Goldman Sachs said the results were broadly in line with
expectations and rated the stock a "buy", noting that while the
pace of outflows had not slowed as much as it had hoped,
higher-margin equity products had achieved better than expected
flows.
SOLID FOUNDATION
The broader market's response was positive in early trading,
with Aberdeen stock up 1.3 percent to 404.8 pence a share, the
third-top gainer in a marginally weaker FTSE 100 index.
Elsewhere, the company said its integration of SWIP, the
funds business bought from Lloyds Banking Group, was on
track and that the increased scale and breadth of the group's
business gave it a solid foundation to weather volatile markets.
That focus on expanding its non-equity product line-up was
gaining traction, particularly in terms of property and emerging
market debt, Gilbert added.
Emerging market debt and property products each contributed
net inflows of more than 1 billion pounds in the first 11 months
of the financial year, Aberdeen said, while outflows from the
legacy SWIP business slowed to 700 million pounds.
The company said it had also expanded its pipeline of new
business wins across a range of product areas, including
equities, fixed income and property, though it did not provide a
figure.
($1 = 0.6163 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)